Ringo Starr concert at Tanglewood rescheduled for Labor Day

Ringo Starr, Photo Date: February 13, 2013
Ringo Starr, Photo Date: February 13, 2013(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOX, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This month’s show by Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band at Tanglewood has been postponed.

The show in Lenox, which was scheduled for June 17, will now be held on September 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gates for the new concert date will open at 3 p.m.

Tanglewood officials said that those holding tickets for the June concert will be able to use those original tickets to gain entry to the September show.

They added that those who are not able to attend the new concert date can request credit towards a future Boston Pops, Symphony Hall, or Tanglewood performance, donate the ticket’s value to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, or request a refund by email by August 15.

