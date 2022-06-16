Springfield Central High School looking to implement locking cell phone pouches

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, Springfield Central High School took its first steps toward locking up students’ cell phones during the school day after teachers and staff say the devices have become a distraction in class.

This comes after Chicopee High School implemented a similar project a couple months ago.

A subcommittee of the Springfield School Committee voted Wednesday to recommend the Yondr cell phone program at Central High School.

Each student would receive their own magnetic pouch that locks away their cell phones, helping to keep them off and away during the school day. Principal Tad Tokarz told Western Mass News that he has noticed phones are becoming an issue in the classroom.

“I think students are becoming more and more dependent on the phones, and we need them to concentrate on lessons and learning, rather than social media and TikTok,” Tokarz told us.

He brought his concerns to the school committee after Chicopee High School implemented these pouches for students at the end of March.

“I give so much credit to Chicopee for taking the initiative,” Tokarz said. “We had the opportunity to speak to some of the administrators at Chicopee and it was a very positive response.”

However, students we caught up with are not on board with the proposal.

“I feel like it’s not really a good idea because let’s imagine if you were in an emergency type of situation and you needed to call your parents and tell them what’s going on at school,” said Central High School sophomore Isaac Rumama.

Tokarz told us there will be plans in place for emergencies, and there would be unlocking devices in every classroom and certain offices.

We wanted to know if students felt cell phones were becoming a distraction.

“For some people, yeah, I do see a lot of people with their phones in class,” Rumama said.

Reporter: “Do you find yourself using your phone a lot throughout the school day?”

Sean Ackey, freshman: “Yeah, I do, for sure, but not usually during class. I try to stay off of it.”

Tokarz said he is hoping the program will make a positive impact on the school.

“We believe that it’s going to be from the moment they step in the building to the moment they leave at 2:20 that those devices will be away,” he told us. “It gives kids the opportunity to talk to each other and talk to their teachers and have conversations the way it used to be.”

If approved, the program would go into effect at Central at the start of next school year. The full school committee is set to discuss it at their next meeting on Thursday, June 23.

