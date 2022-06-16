Thunderbirds fans excited as team moves onto Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds will now play for the Calder Cup championship after earning a spot in the finals Wednesday night at home.

The Thunderbirds took down the Laval Rocket 4-0 Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center, which sent them to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in team history.

Since this is the city of Springfield’s first finals appearance since 1991, we set out to get fan reaction. First, we met with the biggest fan: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

“I’m excited…I better see each and every one of you fans at sellouts,” Sarno said.

He told Western Mass News how big this win is for the city.

“It’s fantastic for the community and the restaurants and the pouring establishments. You name it, downtown, everything was packed, before and after the game too,” Sarno added.

With the team heading to Chicago to face the Wolves, Sarno decided to add another challenge to the plate

“If there was a challenge there, I would put up Red Rose pizza to their pan pizza, but I’m looking forward to it,” Sarno explained.

After talking to Sarno, we came downtown to see what the community thinks about the big win.

“It was awesome,” said Payton Callister.

Havier Connors added, “It feels great. Springfield deserves it.”

“Oh, it’s incredible,” said another fan.

Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals starts Sunday at 4 p.m. in Chicago.

