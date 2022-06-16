Thunderbirds win Eastern Conference Championship, head to Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds are AHL Eastern Conference Champions and are heading to the Calder Cup Finals.

Heading into Game 7 on Wednesday, the Thunderbirds were 0-29 throughout the series on power plays, but that streak was broken at 6:54 into the first period when Matthew Peca scored on Rocket goalie Cayden Primeau to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead.

At the 9:33 mark in the second period, Dakota Joshua scored to extend the lead to 2-0. Nearly four minutes later, at 13:31 into the second period, Nathan Todd scored to make it a 3-0 lead for the Thunderbirds.

They weren’t done scoring yet. With :41 seconds left in the game, Dakota Joshua scored his second goal of the game on an empty Laval net to increase Springfield’s lead to 4-0.

Thunderbirds goalie Charlie Lindgren faced 40 shots over 60 minutes of play and didn’t allow any past him to secure the shutout.

The Thunderbirds win the series 4-3 and will now face the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Finals. It will mark the first time in 31 years that Springfield’s AHL team will play for the Calder Cup.

