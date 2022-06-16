Town by Town: June 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, The Springfield Police Academy celebrated its newest graduates. On the Springfield College campus, 38 recruits graduated from the academy. it followed 23 weeks of training. The graduates will now join various departments in the region, including the Springfield Police Department, the West Springfield Police Department, and the Hampden County sheriff’s department.

In Westfield, the farmer’s market is open again for the season.

The market is held every Thursday through October 20 from 12-5 p.m.

It’s located at the Episcopal Church of the Atonement on Court Street with free parking available behind the church. SNAP benefits are accepted, as well as major credit cards.

In Agawam, where Cooper’s Gifts and Apparel Home is hosting a girl’s night out! The event started at 3:00 p.m. and wrapped up at 7:00 p.m. It featured door prizes and some light refreshments. Now through July 31, Cooper’s is collecting non-perishable food donations, as well as care package items for the Pioneer Valley USO.

