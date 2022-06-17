Agawam man facing animal cruelty charges

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Agawam man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after an investigation by local and MSPCA authorities.

MSPCA-Angell spokesperson Sara-Rose Brenner said that their agency was contacted by the management office at an Agawam condominium complex, where Carl Moglika Jr. was living, after they received complaints from neighbors that could hear Sophie, a four-and-a-half year old Pitbull mix, being hit and crying in pain.

Officers visited Moglika’s condominium on May 4 and found Sophie severely emaciated. Moglika surrendered her that day and she was transported to MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston where veterinarians also found she was anemic and had a fractured tooth, a thin coat, and diarrhea.

“Now, she’s got a chance at a new life, a positive outcome that was only possible thanks to the dedication of Sgt. [William] Loiselle and the collaboration between our department and Agawam Police and Animal Control,” said MSPCA Law Enforcement Director Thomas Grenham.

Moglika is scheduled to be arraigned on July 16 in Westfield District Court on two counts of felony animal cruelty.

“We are happy to hear that Sophie is recovering and her condition is improving...We are thankful for the people who came forward to alert law enforcement of the inhumane treatment, which resulted in Sophie getting the treatment she needed and her owner being held accountable,” said Hampden County District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon.

Brenner added that MSPCA-Angell is now looking for very special adopter for Sophie. Shelter staff reported that Sophie is very friendly and loving, but her past trauma has impacted some behavior including resource guarding, which is a tendency for some dogs to growl, lung, or bite to guard food or toys.

“Our team is working hard to help Sophie learn how to communicate with people in a new way...Having lived in an environment in which normal forms of dog communication were being ignored, she has to learn those skills from the beginning,” said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley in a statement.

Photos of Sophie as she recovers under the care of MSPCA-Angell (MSPCA-Angell)

MSPCA-Angell is looking for an adopter who has an adult-only household, has no other pets, and who is commited to working with a behavioral professional to provide ongoing support for Sophie. Anyone interested in adopting Sophie can visit mspca.org.

