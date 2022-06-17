Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

SOMERSWORTH, NH (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have located two children who were reported missing and the subject of an AMBER Alert.

New Hampshire State Police said that 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson had been last seen at their Somersworth, NH home, where they live with their grandmother and who has custody of them, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They were reported missing around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believed that Alaina and Chance were abducted by their biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

“Both children appeared to have been removed from the residence through a window,” New Hampshire State Police explained, adding that Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

Police noted that Nichols suffers from drug addiction and was known to have mental health issues.

Authorities added that Nichols took a vehicle from a relative in Maine and was seen in that vehicle - a grey 2009 four-door Honda Civic with Maine registration: 2827A7 - at a school event in Somersworth during the day on Thursday.

Around 10:45 a.m. Friday, New Hampshire State Police said that the children had been found safe in Maine. No other details were immediately available.

