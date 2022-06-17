Advertisement

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy gives his “One Bite” pizza review of Red Rose Pizzeria

Red Rose Springfield
Red Rose Springfield(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy gave Red Rose Pizzeria a 7.9 rating in his official pizza review published Friday.

Springfield pizza staple Red Rose Pizzeria received a visit from Portnoy on June ninth. 

“I did not think I would like this pizza this much but I actually really really like it,” said Portnoy.

In the video, Portnoy tried the hot pizza outside of the downtown restaurant.

Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, said the pie was right up his alley as he enjoyed the crispness of the pizza and its thickness. He described the pie as super unique, describing it as a crossover of other major pizza cities across the nation, including New Haven and Detroit.

“Really really good,” he said.

Later in the video, he entered the restaurant and checked out the dining areas as well as the recently-renovated kitchen.

“Birthdays weddings anniversaries, whatever it is, you come to the Red Rose that’s the vibe I’m getting,” Portnoy said in his video.

The Caputo family was also featured in the video, alongside several Red Rose employees!

Check out the review here.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Celtics destroyed by Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Garden
Celtics destroyed by Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Garden
If you’re traveling through West Springfield, from Westfield or Springfield, you may be...
Drivers frustrated over Route 20 construction project
Western Mass. school districts gear up for summer school with dwindling COVID cases
Western Mass. school districts gear up for summer school with dwindling COVID cases
Local clergy reacts, discusses safety following deadly Alabama shooting
Local clergy reacts, discusses safety following deadly Alabama shooting