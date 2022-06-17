Barstool’s Dave Portnoy gives his “One Bite” pizza review of Red Rose Pizzeria

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy gave Red Rose Pizzeria a 7.9 rating in his official pizza review published Friday.

Springfield pizza staple Red Rose Pizzeria received a visit from Portnoy on June ninth.

“I did not think I would like this pizza this much but I actually really really like it,” said Portnoy.

In the video, Portnoy tried the hot pizza outside of the downtown restaurant.

Portnoy, also known as El Presidente, said the pie was right up his alley as he enjoyed the crispness of the pizza and its thickness. He described the pie as super unique, describing it as a crossover of other major pizza cities across the nation, including New Haven and Detroit.

“Really really good,” he said.

Later in the video, he entered the restaurant and checked out the dining areas as well as the recently-renovated kitchen.

“Birthdays weddings anniversaries, whatever it is, you come to the Red Rose that’s the vibe I’m getting,” Portnoy said in his video.

The Caputo family was also featured in the video, alongside several Red Rose employees!

