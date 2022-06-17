Bill filed for $56 million Soldiers’ Home settlement

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Governor Charlie Baker has filed a $56-million bill to fund a class action settlement in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ home. If approved, money would be appropriated to victims and their families who either became sick or died from COVID-19 between March 1 and June 23 of 2020.

In 2020, 84 veterans died from COVID-19 and 84 more contracted the virus and survived. Coming from state funding, families of veterans who died would receive an average amount of at least $400 thousand. And veterans who contracted the virus and survived would receive at least $10 thousand. Families of the veterans said this money doesn’t change what they went through.

“I think it’s a recognition that on some level there’s some responsibility on the Commonwealth’s behalf,” explained State Senator John Velis.

On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker filed a supplemental bill that would fund a $56-million class-action settlement to cover veterans and their estates, who lived at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home between March 1 and June 23 of 2020 and became ill or died from COVID-19.

“I hope the governor doesn’t expect a thank you because this means absolutely nothing to me,” said Erin Schadel, whose father lives at the Soldiers’ Home.

Schadel’s father served both his city, as a 34-year veteran of the Northampton Fire Department and his country, as a veteran of the U.S. army. He moved into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in October of 2019 and contracted COVID-19 twice at the home.

“We were told that he had COVID and he was transferred to Holyoke Hospital, but that was actually not the case. He was still at the home and he was put on a COVID unit with other COVID patients. So, we had no idea where he was for approximately 7-10 days. No idea where he was...It was agonizing. It was absolutely agonizing. Nobody knew what to do,” Schadel said.

“It’s been described by a nurse as a war zone. My father wore other people’s clothing. He didn’t have his own clothing. He had pictures that don’t belong to him, which means somebody else was missing their loved ones’ pictures and my father didn’t have his,” said Schadel.

Schadel explained that her father has dementia, which was exacerbated by the loneliness and constant moving he faced during those four months in 2020.

“There’s times where he doesn’t know me as his daughter. There are times where he doesn’t know my sons’ or my brother’s first names. But what he does remember, without a doubt, is that he does not ever want to go back to the fourth floor,” she explained.

In a letter to the state legislature Governor Baker said in part:

“While this financial settlement cannot make up for the losses suffered at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in the earliest days of the pandemic, our administration hopes that this resolution brings some measure of closure to the affected veterans and families.”

“My definition of closure is much different. My definition of closure is to stop the politics. Stop covering...They need to take accountability and they need to apologize,” Schadel explained.

Above all else, she said she invites the Governor to pay a visit to the home.

“In the two years and four months since the worst tragedy in any nursing home in the United States, he has not visited the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. He has not been there to thank the staff who took care of our soldiers. He has not been there to even say hello to the survivors,” said Schadel.

Schadel said she believes there is much more that still needs to be done to address the shortcomings at the Soldiers’ Home.

“There needs to be infrastructure changes. There needs to be changes in the way the facility is managed. There needs to be a family member on the board of trustees. There needs to be a veteran on the board of trustees to speak for themselves,” said Schadel.

Something State Senator John Velis acknowledges.

“A lot of good things have been passed, but the real work that’s going to determine, I think, if the legislature has done their job in terms of a response to this is going to be the oversight and governance reforms that we need to do to put in the safeguards to prevent this from ever happening again,” explained Velis.

The legislation now heads to the House and then the Senate. Senator Velis said he hopes that process is done quickly.

