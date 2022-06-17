Celtics destroyed by Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Garden

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Droves of Celtics fans making their way to TD Garden for Game Six of the NBA finals Thursday.

Thursday was the last Celtics game in Boston this season. We spoke with fans and local businesses making the most out of a big Thursday night in Beantown.

“You’re hear ‘em right now? You hear ‘em right now? It’s a blast to be in Boston… in the greatest city on planet earth,” said Celtics fans Ben Vaz & Josh Muariello.

Causeway Street, swelling with Celtics fans on Thursday night. All reveling in one final chance to watch their team compete in Boston this season.

“Always been a lifelong Celtics fan, never even been to an NBA game so this is just a bucket list dream trip for me,” explained Bill Hewitt of Missouri.

The Celtics, hosting the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and fans who paid a pretty penny to watch a piece of the action said:

“It’s all worth it. It was more than 15 g’s but I’ll tell you this, I live I bleed and I die for the Boston Celtics,” said Celtics fans Ryan Cappola & Manny Rosa.

It’s also a big night for those outside the Garden.

“This is the closest I’m going to get to actually being in the arena and the energy you can still feel it,” said Crystal Love of Boston.

Including Dave Ferrando, the co-owner of Causeway Boston, who prepared for a packed house at his bar and restaurant.

“It’s good for the city all around, we’ll be packed...All hands on deck, I tell people don’t ask me for a day off,” Ferrando said.

Diehard supporters shared a message for their beloved team on the verge of a potential championship.

“I have faith in you now that you’re about to catch us a dub win us the championship, Celtics in seven let’s go, baby, go Celtics baby,” said Vaz & Muariello.

“They know what they’ve been here before and they know what it takes,” said Love.

Win or lose, fans said the future is bright in Beantown.

“The Celtics are going in the right direction, they got this core locked up, I’m excited about that but we did not come this far just to end it tonight,” said Green.

The game tipped off at 9 p.m. The Celtics were defeated by the Warriors with a final score of 103-90.

