Crews respond to building fire on Main Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a fire Friday morning at a commerical buildng on Main Street in Holyoke.

Officials said once crews were on-scene, they found light smoke coming from the building.

Crews did find a small fire in the ceiling of the second floor, which was kept from spreading by the building’s sprinklers.

The fire was extinguished and the cause is under investigation.

