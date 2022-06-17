Advertisement

Crews respond to building fire on Main Street in Holyoke

Crews responded to a fire at a commerical buildng on Main Street in Holyoke on June 17, 2022
Crews responded to a fire at a commerical buildng on Main Street in Holyoke on June 17, 2022(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Liam Murphy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a fire Friday morning at a commerical buildng on Main Street in Holyoke.

Officials said once crews were on-scene, they found light smoke coming from the building.

Crews did find a small fire in the ceiling of the second floor, which was kept from spreading by the building’s sprinklers.

The fire was extinguished and the cause is under investigation.

