Getting Answers: Utilizing fireworks in Mass. as summer approaches

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the Fourth of July just over two weeks away, locals may have seen advertisements for fireworks start to pop up here in western Mass. But, there are some important things to know about fireworks in the Bay State.

The West Springfield Police department took to Twitter Friday, to remind people about fireworks laws in Massachusetts. We reached out to Lieutenant Tony Spear to follow up.

Spear told Western Mass News that with billboards being posted near downtown Springfield and fliers being sent out to homes advertising fireworks across state lines, he wants people to know that fireworks are illegal to possess, use, and transport in the Bay State.

”It’s just that time of year so as soon as these advertisements go out people start catching wind and remembering that there are some places just over the state lines on either end of us. Just kind of reminding people that no matter how you get them or what you do with them, it’s not legal,” Spear explained.

According to state law, possessing and using fireworks can carry a fine of up to $100 and police will confiscate the fireworks. Selling fireworks in Massachusetts can carry up to a four-figure fine, with possible prison time.

Spear also added he’s encouraging people to be neighborly and mindful of others in your community, including pets and veterans.

“One of the biggest concerns that is understated is that these are explosives and they do make a certain amount of noise and can cause a certain level of panic or certain kinds of emotions and people who have PTSD, the veterans, sometimes these things will bring back certain feelings that they’re not hoping for,” explained Spear.

If you run into any trouble with people lighting off fireworks, Spear said you should contact your local police department.

