New Hampshire State Police issue AMBER Alert for two children

SOMERSWORTH, NH (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in New Hampshire have issued an AMBER Alert for two children who have been reported missing.

New Hampshire State Police said that 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson were last seen at their Somersworth, NH home, where they live with their grandmother and who has custody of them, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They were reported missing around 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believe that Alaina and Chance were abducted by their biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

“Both children appeared to have been removed from the residence through a window,” New Hampshire State Police explained, adding that Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

Alaina is 5′1″ to 5′2″ tall, weighs 96 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Chance is 4′6″ to 4′10″ tall, weighs 68 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nichols is 5′1″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police noted that she suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues.

Kaileigh Nichols (New Hampshire State Police)

Authorities added that Nichols took a vehicle from a relative in Maine and was seen in that vehicle - a grey 2009 four-door Honda Civic with Maine registration: 2827A7 - at a school event in Somersworth during the day on Thursday.

Representative photo of a 2009 four-door Honda Civic (New Hampshire State Police)

Massachusetts State Police noted that there is not currently an AMBER Alert in the Bay State for the children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somersworth, NH Police at (603) 692-3131.

