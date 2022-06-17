Springfield man sentenced for 2015 murder on Belmont Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been sentenced in connection with a 2015 murder in the city.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that 53-year-old Erick Buchanon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty by a jury on Tuesday of first-degree murder.

On May 11, 2015, Springfield Police were called to a Fairfield Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived on-scene, they found one victim, a 27-year-old Springfield woman, who was able to tell them there was another victim at a residence on Belmont Avenue. She was also able to provide information about a suspect.

Officers went over to Belmont Avenue and found a second victim, 29-year-old Salina Merritt of Springfield, suffering from several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As police were on the way to the Belmont Street scene, they received another report of a third stabbing victim, also on Belmont Avenue. They arrived and found a 29-year-old Springfield man suffering from stab wounds.

Hampden District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon explained that the male victim told investigators that he and the other two victims were together with Buchanon when a physical argument took place. Buchanon pulled out a knife and stabbed the victims.

“Two [of] the victims were able to escape by jumping out a window. Tragically Ms. Merritt was unable to escape and was fatally attacked by the defendant,” Leydon added.

In addition to the murder charge, Buchanon was also found guilty of two counts of assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

