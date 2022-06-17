Advertisement

Springfield man sentenced for 2015 murder on Belmont Avenue

Erick Buchanon
Erick Buchanon(Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been sentenced in connection with a 2015 murder in the city.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said that 53-year-old Erick Buchanon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty by a jury on Tuesday of first-degree murder.

On May 11, 2015, Springfield Police were called to a Fairfield Street for a reported stabbing. When they arrived on-scene, they found one victim, a 27-year-old Springfield woman, who was able to tell them there was another victim at a residence on Belmont Avenue. She was also able to provide information about a suspect.

Officers went over to Belmont Avenue and found a second victim, 29-year-old Salina Merritt of Springfield, suffering from several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

As police were on the way to the Belmont Street scene, they received another report of a third stabbing victim, also on Belmont Avenue. They arrived and found a 29-year-old Springfield man suffering from stab wounds.

Hampden District Attorney spokesperson Jim Leydon explained that the male victim told investigators that he and the other two victims were together with Buchanon when a physical argument took place. Buchanon pulled out a knife and stabbed the victims.

“Two [of] the victims were able to escape by jumping out a window. Tragically Ms. Merritt was unable to escape and was fatally attacked by the defendant,” Leydon added.

In addition to the murder charge, Buchanon was also found guilty of two counts of assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Celtics destroyed by Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Garden
Celtics destroyed by Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Garden
A recent break-in at The Gray House in Springfield resulted in thousands of dollars in damage,...
Springfield officers recognized for quickly capturing Gray House break-in suspect
Crews responded to a fire at a commerical buildng on Main Street in Holyoke on June 17, 2022
Crews respond to building fire on Main Street in Holyoke
Sophie was found at an Agawam condominium complex in May
Agawam man facing animal cruelty charges