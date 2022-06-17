Springfield officers recognized for quickly capturing Gray House break-in suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A recent break-in at The Gray House in Springfield resulted in thousands of dollars in damage, but the potential impact on the community could have been worse if it wasn’t for the quick response by police.

Springfield police officers and K-9 Dex received special recognition on Friday for their quick response to an intruder call at The Gray House, a local non-profit in the city’s north end. It happened early in the morning on May 25 and donated items such as food, diapers, feminine products, and baby formula were stolen.

“You know, it’s unfortunate. We don’t really have incidents like this happen at the Gray House. Our agency is well-loved and respected in the community, so it’s disheartening that someone would do this kind of damage,” said Gray House Executive Director Kristen McClintock.

McClintock told Western Mass News that the suspect caused thousands of dollars in damage from the broken doors to the stolen items, but the good news is Springfield Police, including Dex, were able to track down the suspect and some of the things taken.

“We took a lot of the stolen food and brought it back, but unfortunately, because it was outside for a period of time, it had to be thrown away. We weren’t able to get the baby formula, we weren’t able to find that, but for the most part, we brought everything back,” said Springfield Police K-9 Officer David Olszak.

Due to the quick response time, The Gray House was able to open and continue their services the next day. For that, McClintock is very thankful.

“We are so appreciative of the police officers who responded and we are able to help us…To keep us safe and there is so many people who rely on our services throughout the year,” McClintock added.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood was also thankful for the acknowledgment her officers received.

“This is why all of us are here. The overwhelming majority are here to help,” Clapprood noted.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 27-year-old Davian Perez was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime for a felony and larceny from a building.

