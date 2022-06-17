VIDEO: Car crashes into ‘New England for Trump’ store in Massachusetts

EASTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in the southeastern Massachusetts town of Easton are investigating after a car crashed into a store that sells Trump-related merchandise.

Easton Police Deputy Chief Keith Boone said in a statement that officers were called to the ‘New England for Trump’ store on Route 138 shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday after it was reported that a vehicle had crashed into the building.

Investigators arrived and found that a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 46-year-old man from Raynham, crashed into the store.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was one employee in the store at the time of the crash, but that person was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

