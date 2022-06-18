A Breezy And Unseasonably Cool Father’s Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - What a difference a day makes! Hot and humid yesterday, cool and breezy today and tomorrow...

A cold front passed through yesterday evening with some storms in spots. This has set us up for an unseasonably cool and breezy Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend.

A dip in the jet stream will bring a pool of colder air to the upper levels of the atmosphere this weekend. Daytime highs only get into the 60s tomorrow (50′s in the hills) and 60′s to near 70 on Sunday! Not the best of news if you were looking for warm beach/pool weather. An upper low to our north will keep a good deal of clouds around along with gusty northwest breezes. Gusts may occasionally reach 30mph. A few showers seem likely this evening and into the very early hours on Sunday. Best shot at seeing the rain and clouds linger a bit will be in eastern areas. Clouds linger Sunday along with more gusty breezes. Some sun will mix in from time to time, especially west on Sunday so though cool, still expect a decent Father’s Day. On the positive note, Dad can grill without breaking a sweat which is rare for this time of year haha!

Warmer, sunnier weather returns early next week as the upper low and trough move out. Monday looks nice with temperatures reach well into the 70′s. Temps return to around 80 by Tuesday. A few fronts approach mid-week, giving us a chance for spotty showers or a thunderstorm. The end of the week may turn warm and humid as a more summer-like pattern may try to finally get going.

