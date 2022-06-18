Comedian Chelsea Handler performs in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Comedian Chelsea Handler was in town Friday at Springfield Symphony Hall for her comedy tour.

Handler hosted the late night talk show Chelsea Lately on the E Network from 2007 through 2014. Handler also released a documentary series on Netflix in 2016 titled Chelsea Does. Fans lined up by the hundreds in anticipation for the show in downtown Springfield.

