Crews respond to head-on collision on Memorial Bridge

Memorial Bridge Accident 061822
Memorial Bridge Accident 061822(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded to Memorial Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a two-car motor vehicle accident.

Emergency crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after two cars collided head-on while crossing Memorial Bridge.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

