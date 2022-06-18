Crews respond to head-on collision on Memorial Bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded to Memorial Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a two-car motor vehicle accident.

Emergency crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after two cars collided head-on while crossing Memorial Bridge.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on and and online for any updates that enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.