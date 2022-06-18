Getting Answers: gun control talks on the federal level amid Alabama shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A deadly shooting inside an Alabama church Thursday night comes as negotiations on gun control continue on the federal level.

Right now, negotiations are taking place in the U.S. Senate to pass some kind of gun control measure. We spoke with Congressman Richard Neal to get his reaction to this latest shooting. And where things stand on the federal level.

“I’m not surprised. I think the evidence is so important here as we proceed to do something about strict gun control measures that everybody aught be able to join in on the basics,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

Neal reacted to the latest shooting at a church in Alabama. Where a 71-year-old man shot and killed three senior citizens. This, as congress, feels the pressure to pass stricter gun control laws. Neal told us the house already voted on a bill. right now it’s being negotiated in the Senate.

“I know negotiations are pretty intense. But the house has taken its responsibility earnestly here. And we’ve got some very tough measures put in place,” explained Neal.

The most recent hold-ups among negotiators, the so-called boyfriend loophole and red flag laws.

“If you have a boyfriend who is threatening a woman and the red flag laws are applicable they should be embraced and that individual should be brought to justice,” Neal said.

Neal told us enacting a red flag law would close the boyfriend loophole as they both go hand and hand. that would then prohibit domestic violence offenders from getting gun permits.

State Representative Carlos Gonzales, the house chair of the public safety committee broke down how the red flag law in the Bay State works.

“Part of it is the red flag law. Is that when we see somebody who may be a determinant to himself or herself or somebody else. People can go to the court and obtain some type of ability to remove the guns from someone’s house,” said Gonzales.

This is what Gonzales believes congress should pass on the federal level. He called it basic common-sense legislation.

“The ban on assault weapons, the red flag laws. The ability to have individuals that have issues with mental health not be allowed to obtain a gun,” said Gonzales.

Meanwhile, we asked what further gun measures may be taken up at the state house before the end of the session.

“The ghost gun bill. And that will hopefully pass through the senator floor and house floor in the very near future,” he said.

Efforts are underway to try and get a bill to the floor of the U.S. Senate for a vote possibly next week. The current legislative session in Massachusetts ends on July 31.

