MGM Springfield’s Free Music Fridays features Max Creek

By Joe Chaisson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At the MGM Plaza Friday night, residents enjoyed music from Max Creek. It’s just one of the many free concerts the casino offers on Friday nights for patrons.

Western Mass News stopped by and spoke to Max Creek.

“I mean obviously we’re going to have a lot of our own fans here, But I think there’s going to be a lot of people who come out just to see music who have never seen us before and so I think we’re going to try and play a set that shows what we’re capable of doing. We do a lot of original material and we’re going to throw a couple of nuggets in there that everybody knows.”

The series continues next week with Le’Mix, who played classic R and B, funk, and reggae.

