Pittsfield Police investigating after juvenile is shot on Tyler Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pittsfield Police are investigating after responding to a shots-fired call on Tyler Street Friday night.

According to Pittsfield Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 400-block of Tyler Street around 10:09 p.m. Friday.

The ShotSpotter activation indicated that multiple rounds had been fired.

Upon arriving on scene, officers located a juvenile male gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers also recovered ballistic evidence from the scene.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Murphy at 413-448-9700 x582. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your information to TIP411 (847411).

