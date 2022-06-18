Town by Town: June 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

Greenwood Pool in Longmeadow opened Friday ahead of the hot summer season. The town pool opened Friday and will be open Saturday and Sunday as well.

It will be closed Monday through Friday of next week but then permanently open from Saturday, June 25 through the end of August.

Pool hours are 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 am to 7 pm on weekends.

If you want to take a dip, you can find it at 231 Maple Road.

In Springfield, the Juneteenth Jubilee Committee this week hosted an array of events throughout the city to honor Juneteenth. The events began Sunday and go through this Sunday. On Friday, there was a flag-raising in Mason Square at the Black Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Friday night’s event was a family movie night at 8:45 p.m. at Blunt Park for a screening of Marvel’s Black Panther.

