Advertisement

Town by Town: June 17

Town by Town: June 17
By Joe Chaisson and Olivia Hickey
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

Greenwood Pool in Longmeadow opened Friday ahead of the hot summer season. The town pool opened Friday and will be open Saturday and Sunday as well.

It will be closed Monday through Friday of next week but then permanently open from Saturday, June 25 through the end of August.

Pool hours are 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 am to 7 pm on weekends.

If you want to take a dip, you can find it at 231 Maple Road.

In Springfield, the Juneteenth Jubilee Committee this week hosted an array of events throughout the city to honor Juneteenth. The events began Sunday and go through this Sunday. On Friday, there was a flag-raising in Mason Square at the Black Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Friday night’s event was a family movie night at 8:45 p.m. at Blunt Park for a screening of Marvel’s Black Panther.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Celtics destroyed by Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Garden
Celtics destroyed by Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the Garden
Getting Answers: gun control talks on the federal level amid Alabama shooting
Getting Answers: gun control talks on the federal level amid Alabama shooting
Mortgage rates surge by more than half of a percentage point
Mortgage rates surge by more than half of a percentage point
Getting Answers: Utilizing fireworks in Mass. as summer approaches
Getting Answers: Utilizing fireworks in Mass. as summer approaches