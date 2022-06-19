Brethren community celebrates Juneteenth Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the “Brethren Community Foundation” for their Juneteenth celebration.

The event took place Saturday afternoon at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center. The foundation held a tribute for the late Raymond A. Jordan and honored and recognized individuals with community service awards

“We put this together for our city no matter what color or background and we named it after Ray Jordan because of his love for making sure our senior population was always taken care of,” said Mayo Sarno.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.