Advertisement

Brethren community celebrates Juneteenth Saturday

Brethren community celebrates Juneteenth Saturday
By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the “Brethren Community Foundation” for their Juneteenth celebration.

The event took place Saturday afternoon at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center. The foundation held a tribute for the late Raymond A. Jordan and honored and recognized individuals with community service awards

“We put this together for our city no matter what color or background and we named it after Ray Jordan because of his love for making sure our senior population was always taken care of,” said Mayo Sarno.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holyoke Pride Fest celebrated at Veteran's Park
Holyoke Pride Fest celebrated at Veteran’s Park
Street in Springfield named in honor of former State Rep. Benjamin Swan
Street in Springfield named in honor of former State Rep. Benjamin Swan
Brethren community celebrates Juneteenth Saturday
Brethren community celebrates Juneteenth Saturday
I Found Light Against All Odds holds annual golf tournament
I Found Light Against All Odds holds annual golf tournament