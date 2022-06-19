Forest Park Civic Association hosts annual Illumination Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Forest Park Civic Association hosted its 33rd Annual Illumination Night on Maplewood Terrace.

Western Mass News spoke with city councilor Victor Davila, who said illumination night is aimed at celebrating the city of Springfield by bringing the community together. He said this is the first time in two years they were able to host the event due to covid restrictions.

“It’s wonderful to see all the residents out, all the neighbors, this is who we are, we are Springfield, we are a great city and it’s just beautiful to see all the neighbors out,” he said.

The event wrapped up around 9:00 Saturday evening.

