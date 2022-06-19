Advertisement

Holyoke Pride Fest celebrated at Veteran’s Park

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke Pride Fest took place at Veteran’s Park Saturday afternoon.

The event kicked off at noon and wrapped up at 6:00.

There were a variety of local art and craft vendors, food trucks, a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic, dance and exercise activities, and of course performances on stage by drag queens and queer performers.

“I think wherever there’s a pride event it’s very inclusive and this is just a fraction of that community so I wouldn’t say it’s for the Pioneer Valley it’s for the world if you want to travel miles away to come here we welcome you,” said Juan Anderson-Burgos.

Organizers of Pride Fest would like to thank canna provisions for their sponsorship of $2,500, making them this year’s pride marshal.

They told Western Mass News community events like this could not happen without strong community support.

