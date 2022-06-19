Advertisement

I Found Light Against All Odds holds annual golf tournament

By Raegan Loughrey, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -I Found Light Against All Odds held their fifth annual fundraiser scramble golf tournament today at Franconia golf course in Longmeadow.

Funds raised from the event will benefit a variety of programs including the I Found Light Against All Odds home for homeless girls’ project ages 17 to 19.

Over 150 golfers teed it up this year, marking their largest turnout yet.

“It’s all about the kids, giving back to the at-risk youth and kids in our community,” explained Stephan Davis, the founder of the project.

If you missed the tournament but would still like to donate, more information can be found here.

