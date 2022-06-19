Increasing Sun, Still Cool/Breezy For Father’s Day/Juneteenth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Father’s Day and Juneteenth! Expect slowly improving weather from west to east as the day goes on.

The upper-level low is slowly puling way to the northeast. Clouds linger through Sunday AM in western areas, into Sunday afternoon out east along with more gusty breezes. Though cool, with highs around 70 which is more April/October-like, still expect a decent Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Not bad for outdoor dinning or BBQ’s if you don’t mind some wind. Hold on to your hats an napkins. Golfing will be challenging…

Warmer, sunnier weather returns early next week as the upper low and trough move out. Monday looks nice with temperatures reach well into the 70′s. Temps return to around 80 by Tuesday. A few fronts approach mid-week, giving us a chance for spotty showers or a thunderstorm. The end of the week may turn warm and humid as a more summer-like pattern may try to finally get going.

