Springfield Police ask for assistance in locating missing man and his son

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 30-year-old Robert Jackson and his 4-year-old son Kaiden.

They were last seen Thursday near Johnny Appleseed Park. According to police, Kaiden’s mother has not seen her son since Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police’s Youth Aide at 413-787-6360 or the department’s non-emergency number, (413) 787-6300.

