2 arrested after overnight crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people are under arrest after an overnight crash in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police said that officers were alerted to a reported stolen car around 2:40 a.m. Monday in the area of Riverdale Street and the I-91 off-ramp. Officers saw the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car sped away southbound on Riverdale Street.

The car then reportedly failed to stop at a red light at Elm Street and Riverdale Street, continued at a high rate of speed, and took the off-ramp at the bridge for the north end rotary. The car then struck a curb, went into the air, and rolled over into the grassy area of the rotary.

Juan Jacob Hernandez [L] and Rahzare Reakwon Williams [R] (West Springfield Police)

Two people inside the car - 19-year-old Juan Jacob Hernandez of Schenectady, NY and 22-year-old Rahzare Reakwon Williams of Albany, NY - were taken into custody without incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and were later released from the hospital.

Hernandez is facing several charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, concealing a number plate violation, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, failure to stop for a red light, and receiving stolen property

Williams is also facing charges, including receiving a stolen motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

