2 people injured in West Springfield crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were injured after a single car crash on Route 20 in West Springfield.

Crews responded to the scene around 2:45 a.m. Monday where the car was on it’s side in the grassy area in the center of the north end rotary.

When our Western Mass News crew arrived to the scene around 3 a.m. this morning, crews were able to get the car back on its wheels and began loading it onto a tow truck.

West Springfield Police confirm that two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said speed was a factor.

