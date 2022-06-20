CFA North Atlantic Region All-Breed Cat Show comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Springfield, the Sheraton at Monarch Place hosted the CFA North Atlantic Region all-breed cat show with the Long Island Cat Club.

Western Mass News caught up with committee member Kristin Nowel who gave us a look inside the action.

“It’s really exciting one the competitive piece of it or we wouldn’t be doing it and the chance to have your cat shown and earn points to be recognized in the region is really nice and again it becomes a social event because you’re interacting with the same people every weekend they become close friends and it’s really a great time,” said Nowel.

Sunday’s event wrapped up the North Atlantic cat show season, where the top 25 cats in each category are ranked and placed.

