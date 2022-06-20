Fourth of July fireworks returning to HCC for first time since 2019

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke skies will once again be filled with fireworks this holiday season. The city’s annual Fourth of July display will make its big return for the first time since 2019.

“We’re really excited to bring the fireworks back,” said Maureen Tisdell, assistant parks and recreation director for the city of Holyoke.

Tisdell told us with more people feeling comfortable in a group setting, they thought this year was the perfect time for the event to make a comeback.

“I want families to feel safe in a large setting and especially we’re outside, so people have enough room to spread out and set up chairs and blankets to enjoy the fireworks,” Tisdell added.

She told us the event is scheduled for Friday, June 24 with a rain date of Saturday, June 25. The event, which will take place at Holyoke Community College, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., complete with DJs, bounce houses, and food vendors leading up to the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

“It’s such a fun event for families and children to just gather relax and just have a fun evening and kick off summer too,” Tisdell noted.

As for the display, Tisdell told us families can look forward to fireworks in different colors and shapes lighting up the skies.

“I just love to see the reactions of the families and the children getting excited to see the fireworks in the sky. I just get excited to be outside with everyone,” Tisdell explained.

