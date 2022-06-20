Granby Police investigating hit and run involving bicyclist and vehicle

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Granby Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and its driver involved in a hit and run this weekend.

Granby Police Department told Western Mass News that the crash involves a vehicle and a bicyclist who was seriously injured.

Crews responded to Batchelor Street just after 6:30 Saturday morning for reports of an injured bicyclist.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a seriously injured unnamed male and his severely damaged bicycle and began to provide aid to the cyclist.

Granby Ambulance took over the aid and transported the bicyclist to Baystate Medical Center.

Officials on the scene determined the bicyclist was traveling North on Batchelor Street when the unknown vehicle hit him from behind, forcing him off the road.

Granby Police shared a picture with Western Mass News of a truck that may have been in the area at the time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Granby Police at (413) 467 9222.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that they are in touch with residents to gather more information. Western Mass News will provide the latest details as they become available.

