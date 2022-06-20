Hot Oven Cookies expanding to new location in Westfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s exciting news for cookie lovers of Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies. The dessert favorite is opening its third location on East Main Street in Westfield as their business continues to grow.

“We sell out every single day. We got people coming in two hours away, three hours away to come see us...I have no words, like it’s so cool watching it unfold and knowing we have such a great impact on the community, especially in COVID and the time after,” said Sheila Coon, owner of Hot Oven Cookies.

Coon told Western Mass News it was time to open an additional location to keep up with demand at her booming business.

“We’re bursting at the seams…We’ve been looking in Westfield for a while. We wanted to get out in this area. My daughter lives out here and told me this is a great place to be. We’ve been casing it for over a year and a half and this opportunity actually came to us. The landlord came to us about this opportunity, and we couldn’t pass it down,” Coon explained.

She told us Hot Oven Cookies specializes in high-quality homemade cookies in over 500 flavors on a rotational menu and the Westfield location will have some new offerings.

“The plan for Westfield we’re working on is people will be able to customize their dough online and come and pick it up or customize it through kits, so we’re trying to decide which would be better and more feasible and there’s a couple of other things we don’t want to talk about yet,” Coon noted.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing other local businesses to close their doors, Coon told us they have plans to continue expanding hot oven cookies even further.

“We’re actually excited to announce we’re looking at a growth track for next year. We’re hoping to open our first Connecticut store next year and our first Boston location. We have a lot of support in Boston,” Coon said.

The Westfield location is expected to open by the end of this year.

