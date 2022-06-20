Juneteenth Jubilee Committee hosts worship service, allowing reflection on holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Juneteenth Jubilee Committee also hosted an interfaith worship service Sunday.

The event took place at Court Square following the holiday brunch. Western Mass News spoke to Kaine Compton, one of the Juneteenth Jubilee Committee members who explained what this three-day celebration means to her.

“Oh it’s such a wonderful feeling because we’re out in the atmosphere so were speaking words out into the air so it going to go out and not going to come back so everyone’s going to hear what’s going on here because we’re not closed up and anyone can walk in here and be welcome,” explained Compton.

The final event to wrap up Juneteenth weekend was Black Vivid, which according to organizers, features a tribute to Harriet Tubman, a marching band, a hair show tribute to Madame CJ Walker, a fashion show, and more. The event took place at Riverfront Park.

