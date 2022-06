LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays

(WGGB/WSHM) - The night skies over several western Massachusetts communities will soon be illuminated by fireworks.

Here’s a list of upcoming displays:

JUNE 24

Holyoke - 9:15 p.m., Holyoke Community College (rain date: June 25)

Whately - 8:45 p.m., field behind S. White Dickinson Library on Chestnut Plain Road (rain date: June 25)

JUNE 25

Chicopee - 9:30 p.m., Szot Park (rain date: June 26)

Easthampton - 9 p.m., Park Hill Orchard on Park Hill Road (rain date not available)

Florence - 9:15 p.m., Look Memorial Park (rain date: June 26)

Monson - 10 p.m., Governor Hutchinson’s Field on Adams Street (rain date: June 26)

Ware - 9:30 p.m., 77 Church Street (rain date: June 26)

JULY 1

Greenfield - 9:35 p.m., Poet’s Seat Tower on Mountain Road (rain date: July 5)

Hadley - 9:30 p.m., behind McGuirk Alumni Stadium at UMass (rain date: July 8)

JULY 2

Agawam - 9:30 p.m., Six Flags New England (rain date: July 8)

Greenfield - 9 p.m., Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way (rain date: July 3)

South Hadley - Time to be announced, Michael E. Smith Middle School on Mosier Street (rain date: July 5)

JULY 3

Agawam - 9:30 p.m., Six Flags New England (rain date: July 9)

East Longmeadow - 9:30 p.m., East Longmeadow High School (rain date not available)

JULY 4

Agawam - 9:30 p.m., Six Flags New England (rain date: July 10)

North Adams - 9:15-9:45 p.m., 400 Curran Highway (rain date: July 5)

Springfield - 9:30 pm., Star Spangled Springfield, Riverfront Park

JULY 15

Williamsburg - 9 p.m., field behind Lashway residence at 10 River Road (rain date: July 17)

Information provided by the Mass. Department of Fire Services as of June 17

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.