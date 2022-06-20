Pediatrician discusses CDC’s approval of COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Young children six months to five-years-old can start getting the COVID-19 vaccine this week after the FDA signed off on it last week and the CDC approved the age group this past weekend.

Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics said the vaccine is safe for your child. They are getting shipments this week, but some parents are not on board with the recommendation.

“I’m in the job of preventing rare things and so I think it’s a good idea to get the vaccine to prevent that rare possibility,” Kelley noted.

Kelley approves of the COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest age group. There are two different options. The one Pfizer offers is three doses and Moderna’s is two doses. Kelley was hesitant about the Pfizer vaccine at first.

“In the past, I was hesitant because the Pfizer, when it first came out, there were thoughts they might want to have it approved for their two-dose series and they found, at that time, it wasn’t very effective,” Kelley explained.

We talked with one Chicopee mom who is against giving her son the vaccine. He just turned six months old.

“I mean I wouldn’t put anything in my body that I don’t trust and that’s really how I feel about it…I don’t think it’s a very good idea because there are a lot of side effects even for adults and I think that giving an experimental vaccine to children is probably not the best idea, knowing what happened to people around the world,” said Leanna Picard of Chicopee.

However, Kelley told Western Mass News the side effects - including fever, soreness, and fatigue - are not that bad.

“The side effect of the vaccine are no more than any other vaccine,” Kelley noted.

