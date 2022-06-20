Shipments of baby formula from London set to arrive in Massachusetts this week

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple shipments of imported baby formula are set to arrive in Massachusetts later this week.

CBS News reported that donated Delta flights will transport more than 200,000 pounds of Kendamil formula from London to Boston and Detroit this week.

The shipping process began Monday with a plane from Heathrow Airport landing at Logan Airport just before noon.

There will be 13 flights in total.

The formula will be available in stores and online.

