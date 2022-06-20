Advertisement

Summer travel season off to bumpy start as travelers deal with flight cancellations

By Audrey Russo and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The summer travel season hasn’t inspired confidence for air passengers who hoped to have a seamless flight to their destination.

Air carriers are struggling to accommodate the demand for travel, which has resulted in thousands of delayed or canceled flights.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks saw its share of them over the weekend.

It reported 38 delayed flights and two where airlines just pulled the plug all together.

Across the country, it was just another example of a busy holiday weekend where air carriers struggled to maintain their schedules. More than 19,000 flights were delayed or canceled since last Thursday.

Airlines blamed weather and staff shortages.

According to Flight Aware, Delta was the hardest hit.

Following COVID restrictions, the air carriers said they don’t have capacity to add more flights to their schedules.

It can feel like there’s little travelers can do to avoid a headache; however, travel experts recommended getting to the airport at least 2 hours early for domestic flights and booking the earliest flight of the day.

If a flight is canceled, the airline has to rebook a traveler on the next available flight with space.

If that doesn’t work for the traveler’s plans, they must give them a full refund, even if it’s a nonrefundable ticket.

In the chaos to rebook, some people said they were still getting stuck with unexpected expenses.

Travel isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.

The TSA estimated that 2.5 million people passed through airports on Friday alone.

People are taking their summer vacations, and the next big travel weekend is right around the corner with the Fourth of July.

There’s no guarantee things will be smoothed out by then.

