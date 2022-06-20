Thunderbirds fans gather at MGM Springfield for Game 2 of Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds will try to increase their lead in the Calder Cup Finals with another win Monday night.

The Thunderbirds won 5 to 4 in overtime in Game 1 on Sunday against the Chicago Wolves.

Tuesday night, they face off against the Chicago Wolves a second time. The puck drops at 8 p.m. in Chicago.

If the Thunderbirds take home the win Tuesday night, it puts them in a great spot at 2-0 for the series.

If they go on to win the series, it will be the first time the city of Springfield has won the Calder Cup since 1991.

Western Mass News caught up with fans on Tuesday who are excited to watch Game 2.

“I know we haven’t won in a long time, so I’m kind of excited to see if they win,” said Jeremy Wilson. “I hope they do.”

“I’m excited for the Thunderbirds to win,” Mary Hays added. “They could, because they did last night.”

Since the game is away in Chicago, there will be a watch party at MGM Springfield Tuesday night. The game will be shown on the big screen in The Plaza.

After Tuesday night, the series will shift to Springfield for the next three games.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.