Town by Town: Jun. 20

(WGGB/WSHM) - A clothing tag sale is underway in Springfield to benefit a local non-profit.

Dress for Success Western Mass. is holding one of its clothing tag sales. This time around, the event is being held under a tent in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall.

Dress for Success’ mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence.

The tag sale, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, provides an extensive array of clothing, shoes, accessories and more.

In Westfield, the 39th annual Golf Fore Our Kids tournament took place Monday at Tekoa Country Club.

The event is one of the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club’s signature fundraising events each year.

The money raised goes towards scholarships for children and teens, as well as help send children of all ages to the upcoming summer camp at the club.

In Holyoke, a street art tour is under way in the city.

Beyond Walls is teaming up with Nueva Esperanza to honor Holyoke’s designation as a Puerto Rican cultural district.

The art tour features five large-scale outdoor murals and one large-scale outdoor multimedia piece.

Monday wrapped up the first round of the display, but it will pick up again on Saturday and run for five more days.

