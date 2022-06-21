Advertisement

Agawam Cultural Council set to meet Tuesday night

Town of Agawam
Town of Agawam(Western Mass News photo)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Jun. 21, 2022
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Cultural Council will meet Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the dining room of the Agawam Senior Center on 954 Main Street.

The meeting is open to the public for anyone who is looking to help out and plan events within the community.

There is no cost to join or serve on the committee.

