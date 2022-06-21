Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rates Ludlow’s Casa Pizzeria

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just a week after revealing his 7.9 rating of a slice of Red Rose pizza in Springfield, Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy has now released his rating of a slice from Casa Pizzeria in Ludlow.

Portnoy, or “El Prez,” gave the pizza a 7.7 – another high rating for his standards.

Portnoy posted the review on his Facebook page saying, “I thought it was very good, and it’s a very cool spot.”

