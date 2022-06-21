Advertisement

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy rates Ludlow’s Casa Pizzeria

This comes just a week after Portnoy revealed his 7.9 rating of a slice of Red Rose pizza in Springfield.
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just a week after revealing his 7.9 rating of a slice of Red Rose pizza in Springfield, Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy has now released his rating of a slice from Casa Pizzeria in Ludlow.

Portnoy, or “El Prez,” gave the pizza a 7.7 – another high rating for his standards.

Portnoy posted the review on his Facebook page saying, “I thought it was very good, and it’s a very cool spot.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

