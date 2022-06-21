Advertisement

Central High School hosts Citywide Black Excellence Basketball Tournament

The event also included a visit from Daniel Lee Bellomy, also known as “Freaky Zeke” from that Starz hit show Power.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Central High School hosted the Citywide Black Excellence Basketball Tournament Monday night.

The event featured Springfield high school basketball players going head-to-head with city alumni royalty.

“We decided we wanted to make sure that we not only celebrated out of school, the end of the school year, and of course the summer, but also vaccination, of course, mental health and all the resources available to our young people this summer,” said Renee Stewart-Bates, the Director of Extreme Kid, Inc.

Stewart-Bates went on to say it was difficult to organize the event, but she was happy it was a success that got their message across to the young people on hand.

