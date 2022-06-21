COVID-19 vaccine appointments available starting Tuesday for kids under age 5

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you have kids that are ages six months through five years old in your family, they can now get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This week, some pharmacies and healthcare providers are starting to receive doses for that age group.

To get the word out, the Biden administration and health officials are participating in launch events on Tuesday.

The CDC and FDA said kids as young as six months can get Moderna or Pfizer shots. Common side effects of the children’s vaccines are pain, swelling or redness at the injection site, and feeling tired.

Experts said unless a child just recovered from COVID-19, they should get the vaccines.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that appointments for this age group should be available on VaxFinder by midday Tuesday with more locations and appointments expected to come online in the coming days. They added that if a parent would prefer that their child be vaccinated by their primary care provider to contact the provider’s office directly.

