Crews respond to house fire on Dickinson Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Dickinson Street Monday night.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 10:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Fire Department and is waiting for further information.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.