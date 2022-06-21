Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire on Dickinson Street in Springfield

Dickinson Street Fire 062022
Dickinson Street Fire 062022(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Dickinson Street Monday night.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 10:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Fire Department and is waiting for further information.

