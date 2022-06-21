East Longmeadow preparing for return of summer event series

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Preparations are underway in East Longmeadow for the summer events series that will kick off next week.

“It’s officially summer and we’re in the planning stages to finalize all of the plans and get our events going,” said East Longmeadow Rotary Club concert chairperson Kevin Cook.

The first day of summer is here and the town of East Longmeadow is ready to kick off the return of their annual summer events series.

“We will have our carnival in town June 30 to July 3 and we also have our Independence Day parade on July 4…This is the 36th year the rotary has been hosting the concerts. We have concerts starting June 29 and will be running every Wednesday night for eight weeks,” Cook added.

Cook told Western Mass News that the free concerts will be held at East Longmeadow High School starting at 7 p.m. He said everyone from the surrounding areas are also welcome to enjoy a variety of offerings all summer long.

“The carnival takes place right over here at center field. It will be running for five days. We’re very excited to have different rides and different games for all the kids and all other residents to enjoy,” Cook noted.

Cook told us their town events have been disrupted for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year, they are ready for a year of no restrictions.

“We had to cancel it in 2020 all events. We did bring it back in 2021. It was quickly planned with a lot of restrictions, but we’re excited to be back to normal and have time to fully plan everything and just get everybody in town back together to just enjoy the summer,” Cook said.

