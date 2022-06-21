Five displaced, one injured after fire on Dickinson Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five people are without a place to stay after a fire in Springfield late Monday night.

According to Springfield fire officials, crews were called to a house on Dickinson Street just after 10 p.m.

Officials add one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All those who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.

