Former Pride gas station owner weighs in on proposed gas tax holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden announced Monday that he is considering a gas tax holiday. This comes as prices at the pump continue to rise, and we inch closer to one of the busiest travel holidays, the Fourth of July.

One local expert said that this move may seem like a great thing, but it will not be much at the end of the day.

On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that he is considering a federal gas tax suspension ahead of the Fourth of July holiday since tens of millions of Americans will hit the road to celebrate.

We went to Bob Buldoc, the previous local Pride gas station owner, and asked him what this move could mean for your wallets.

“He’s proposing to rebate, or pause for now, the 18 and a half cents a gallon federal tax,” Bolduc told us.

He said the average American buys 13 gallons of gas a week, so, if you take 18 and a half cents a gallon and multiply that by 13 gallons, the average driver will save $2 to $3 a week at the pump.

That is something, but Bolduc said it will not make a huge difference to consumers.

“It won’t affect the economy at all because that’s a small dent in what people have to buy every week, if they look at groceries and all other stuff,” he told us.

It is still unclear how long President Biden is considering suspending the gas tax, which could play a role in how effective it is.

Since Bolduc does not believe this suspension would help the consumer all that much, we asked him what the solution may be.

The White House plans on meeting with oil refining executives to ask them to produce more oil, which Bolduc said would help, but he said that bottom line, consumers will need to stop buying fuel so that the demand decreases and so will the prices.

“Americans have to buy less fuel,” he said. “They don’t have to go to electric cars, although that would be a big solution. They have to stop jack rabbit starts, stop unnecessary trips, combine trips, stop letting their car run so they can have the air conditioning on while they run into the store or something. There’s many things Americans could do to save a tremendous amount of fuel.”

President Biden said he expects to have a final decision on the federal gas tax suspension by the end of this week.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.